February Public Programs at Pickering Creek Audubon Center

Comics with a Naturalist’s Knowledge with Rosemary Mosco

Thursday, February 11th

7:00 – 8:00 PM

$7/ per person

Pickering Creek is pleased to announce that Rosemary Mosco, the creator of Bird and Moon Comics and the New York Times best-selling book, “The Atlas Obscura Explorer’s Guide for the World’s Most Adventurous Kid,” will join us virtually for an engaging talk on sharing science and humor through her art. Delight in Rosemary’s whimsical depictions of birds, reptiles, mammals, and more while picking up marvelous tidbits to share at your next (virtual) dinner party! This program will enchant, fascinate and inspire – you don’t want to miss it! To register, visit https://pickering. audubon.org/programs/upcoming- online-events

Getting Ready for the Great Backyard Bird Count

Friday, February 12, 2021

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

FREE

The Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) is a free, fun, and easy event that engages bird watchers of all ages in counting birds to create a real-time snapshot of bird populations. Join Audubon Staff to help us kick off the GBBC weekend with birdy crafts, activities and bird watching challenges and get ready to share sharing birding stories online all weekend. To register, visit https://pickering. audubon.org/programs/upcoming- online-events

Puffins & Petrels: Seabirds in the Field

Wednesday, February, 17, 2021

7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

$5.00 per person

Seabirds spend most of their lives over (or under) the water, miles away from the shore. The only reliable way to study them is by living amongst them when they form summer breeding colonies in the thousands on small uninhabited islands. Learn what makes seabirds like puffins, albatross, and storm-petrels so special, find out what techniques we use to study them, and discover how scientists use this information to strengthen ecosystem-wide conservation efforts. To register, visit https://pickering. audubon.org/programs/upcoming- online-events