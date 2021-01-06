Andy Harris Among GOP Lawmakers Likely to Object to Certification of Presidential Election Results

A joint session of Congress began meeting at 1 p.m. to certify results of the presidential election but a large number of Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Andy Harris, are expected to object to results in certain swing states that led to an Electoral College victory for Joe Biden over Donald Trump.

Certification is usually a routine process, but objections will make it a much lengthier one.

The first objection — which requires an objection in writing from at least one senator and congressman — to the Electoral College votes came when the results from Arizona were read. As a result of the objection, the Senate and the House of Representatives withdrew from the joint session and met separately to debate and vote on the objection.

A dozen Republican senators and more than 100 Republican congressmen have said they intend to object as the Electoral College votes are read state by state.

Maryland Rep. Andrew P. Harris (R) told WBAL-TV on Monday that he will likely object to several states “where I think the outcome is probably in doubt because inadequate investigation has been allowed to occur.”

“If there is no wrongdoing, there is nothing to hide, let’s go ahead, you know, throw open the windows, open the doors, let’s see all the materials,” Harris told the station. “…I would love to hear from the other side why investigations shouldn’t be done.”

Harris was one of two Republican congressmen who voted against seating the newly elected House members from Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Forbes reported.

A Republican Texas congressman opposed to efforts to reject the presidential results had challenged the seating of those House members, arguing that any voter fraud in those states would also affect the congressional results. By challenging the results in those House races, he forced his GOP colleagues to acknowledge the legitimacy of the congressional results in those states.

To watch the debate, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKy84YmL-sU.