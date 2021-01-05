State of the Town: Chestertown Mayor Cerino Reports to Council

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

During Monday’s town council meeting, Mayor Chris Cerino delivered his yearly report to the Town as required by the town charter.

Traditionally the report on the State of the Town is a detailed portrait of each year’s challenges and accomplishments, and as one can imagine, this year’s report checks off every box from the impacts and responses to the deadly Covid-19 pandemic to addressing social justice issues and all the complexities of governing a community in between.

As a service to the community, The Spy offers the Mayor’s report. During the recitation of the report during the council meeting, Cerino also offered recommendations for the future along with a slide show of the year’s positive highlights. They may be found on the town website when posted here.

This video is approximately 20 minutes in length.