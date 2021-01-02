MENU

January 3, 2021

Editor’s Chat: Talbot Spy’s John Griep on COVID, Talbot Boys and Town Promenade in 2020 Review

While John Griep has been a journalist for his entire adult life, it is hard for him to think of any year that comes close to what Talbot County experienced in 2020. From the pandemic to the Talbot Boys controversy, his community (he’s a Mid-Shore native) has been challenged in ways never imagined before. Given these unique circumstances, while adding to the fact that the county turned “Blue” with Joe Biden’s victory and the controversy of a proposed downtown Easton promenade, the Spy thought it would be a good idea to chat via Zoom with its public affairs editor, to review the last twelve months.

This video is approximately sixteen minutes in length.

