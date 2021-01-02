Editor Chat: Chestertown Spy’s Jim Dissette on COVID and Racial Justice in 2020 Review

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It has been a year now since Jim Dissette returned to his role as the Chestertown Spy editor. And, as fate would have it, one of history’s most significant pandemics would emerge almost at the same time. With no guidebook in hand, Jim began his coverage of COVID-19’s impact on Chestertown and Kent County while the town was also processing in very raw terms the realities of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Given these monumental twelve months, we thought it might be a good idea to sit down with Jim via Zoom to talk about what can only be called one of the most extraordinary years in Chestertown’s three-century history.

This video is approximately fifteen minutes in length.