January 3, 2021

Editor Chat: Chestertown Spy’s Jim Dissette on COVID and Racial Justice in 2020 Review

by 3 Comments

It has been a year now since Jim Dissette returned to his role as the Chestertown Spy editor. And, as fate would have it, one of history’s most significant pandemics would emerge almost at the same time. With no guidebook in hand, Jim began his coverage of COVID-19’s impact on Chestertown and Kent County while the town was also processing in very raw terms the realities of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Given these monumental twelve months, we thought it might be a good idea to sit down with Jim via Zoom to talk about what can only be called one of the most extraordinary years in Chestertown’s three-century history.

This video is approximately fifteen minutes in length.

Letters to Editor

  1. The house on College Av in Chestertown was constructed and brought in by Kent Attainable Housing, not Rebuilding Together. Rebuilding Together helped with finishing the front steps and entryway of the house. Kent Attainable Housing is working with 22 working families in need of affordable housing, and is about to embark on its second house, this one in Worton. We see home ownership as a way to break the cycle of poverty for many of our local families.

  2. If any of my friends from the other side of the Chesapeake writes or emails us and asks why we chose to retire to Chestertown I’ll simply email them a link to this interview.

