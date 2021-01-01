Partners Sale at The Artists’ Gallery – January 2021

The Artists’ Gallery will feature the work of their five partners throughout the month of January. To help everyone continue the celebrations of the New Year and in preparation of Valentine’s Day, the partners of The Artists’ Gallery are offering a discount of 15% off their works of art this month. Their creations include all original framed pieces of the five partners, along with prints of their work and original unframed pieces on display in the gallery.

The partners in The Artists’ Gallery are: Bonnie Foster Howell, Nancy R. Thomas, Barbara Zuehlke, Evie Baskin and Mary Ellen Mabe. Working in oil, watercolor, acrylic, pastel or silverpoint, each artist employs their own unique style and technique. In addition, their subjects vary from land and waterscapes to portraits and still life. Included are scenes along the Eastern Shore, New Zealand, the Bahamas and Ireland.

The public is invited to visit The Artists’ Gallery throughout the month of January. Located at 239 High Street in Chestertown, The Artists’ Gallery is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10-5 and Sundays from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Please note that due to Covid, masks are required to be worn upon entry to the gallery. For more information about the partners and the art they create, please see www.theartistsgalleryctown.com, or on www.facebook.com/6goodpainters or call 410-778-2425.