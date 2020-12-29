UM Memorial Hospital Foundation Announces Annual Appeal

The UM Memorial Hospital Foundation has announced its annual appeal will benefit the Covid-19 Response Fund, a fund that helps support UM Shore Regional Health’s unique needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, said F. Graham Lee, vice president for philanthropy.

Contributions to the fund are used for vital necessities such as health and medical supplies that protect patients and staff, technology that enables remote health support (telehealth) for patients, equipment that helps keep patients and families connected while social distancing, and the emergent needs of hospital staff members, who sacrifice to remain at the hospital for patients.

“Every day, our front-line team including doctors, nurses, technicians, respiratory therapists, transporters, rehab, lab, pharmacy, and environmental service personnel demonstrate extraordinary clinical expertise and innovation. They also show heartfelt compassion, comfort and kindness, strength and a selfless willingness to serve. Their commitment to our mission and your health during this challenging crisis is heroic. Please support community health and our front-line team today,” said Lee.

Gifts can be made online at ummhfoundation.org/20yeappeal or mail your check to: UM Memorial Hospital Foundation, 219 S. Washington Street, Easton, MD 21601.

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.