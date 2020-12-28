MENU

Sections

More

December 28, 2020

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Food and Garden Food-Garden Homepage Food and Garden Food-Garden Portal lead

Adkins Mystery Monday: This Bud’s For You?

by Leave a Comment

Share
Many of you guessed last week’s mystery as the Christmas fern (such timing)! Christmas fern is so named because it remains evergreen during the holiday season and the pinnae look like boots or stockings. Both these characteristics make for relatively quick identification. Christmas fern prefers cool, moist, well-drained shady soil. It is often found along shady streams and rocky slopes, making it a good choice in eroding areas.
The final mystery for 2020 is…(drum roll please)…this bud! Any guesses?

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *