Adkins Mystery Monday: This Bud’s For You?

Many of you guessed last week’s mystery as the Christmas fern (such timing)! Christmas fern is so named because it remains evergreen during the holiday season and the pinnae look like boots or stockings. Both these characteristics make for relatively quick identification. Christmas fern prefers cool, moist, well-drained shady soil. It is often found along shady streams and rocky slopes, making it a good choice in eroding areas.
The final mystery for 2020 is…(drum roll please)…this bud! Any guesses?
