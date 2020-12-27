Kent School Participates in Chestertown Lions Club Peace Poster Contest

For over three decades now, Lions clubs around the world have been sponsoring very special art competitions in schools and with youth groups. Creating peace posters give students the opportunity to express their visions of peace through both art and creativity. Each year over 600,000 students ages 11 -13 participate in the Lions Club International Peace Poster Contests.

The Kent School in Chestertown decided to participate this year with twenty-five students beginning their poster design in September. The theme of this year’s contest was “Peace Through Service” which emphasizes the Lions Clubs motto of “We Serve.” The contest drew to a close in November with winners announced at a school assembly on November 15. Contest winners were Sarah Porter-1st place, Peri Overton-2nd place and Waylon Murphy-3rd place. Sarah’s poster was sent onto the Lions District competition.