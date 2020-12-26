Chesapeake Lens: Tenacity by Jay Fleming

Two watermen—Edward Parks and Leon McMan, both octogenarians—make their living the hard way, dredging oysters in Tangier Sound. It’s a disappearing way of life. Sadly, Leon passed away this year at the age of 89; he had worked the waters of the Bay for more than 70 years. Photography by Jay Fleming.
