UM Chester River Health Foundation Sponsors Angel Tree

The UM Chester River Health Foundation recently sponsored its tenth annual Angel Tree on which “holiday wishes” were hung for special populations in need, including children in the Kent and Queen Anne’s counties’ foster care programs and adults with developmental disabilities who have no living family members and are served by Kent Center.

Some of the wishes were surprising again this year and included basic needs, such as clothes, winter coats and shoes; of course, toys, arts and craft supplies and gift cards were requested as well. More than 60 brightly packaged holiday gifts were donated by the members of the staff of UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown and the UM Chester River Health Foundation.

Because of COVID-19, the 2020 Angel Tree gift pick up worked a little differently this year. Recipient entities arrived by appointment and gifts were brought outside to awaiting cars.

“The extraordinary participation by staff and their incredible generosity in some ways shows our appreciation to the community for its incredible support of UM Shore Regional Medical Center at Chestertown throughout the pandemic,” said Maryann Ruehrmund, executive director, UM Chester River Health Foundation.

