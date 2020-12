If joy is a whim in the air, as the poet Robinson Jeffers wrote, The Chestertown Spy wishes abiding whims upon our readers, our friends, and our Community this holiday season.

Despite a tempestuous year fraught with almost insurmountable challenges, our hope is that we recognize that the greatest gifts are given each day in our mutual effort to make our community shine even brighter.

With thanks to you all, we offer this collage of greetings.