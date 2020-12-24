Library Guy Interviews Donald Hall Prize for Poetry Winner Joy Priest

The Library Guy, Bill Peak, has just recorded an interview for The Talbot Spy with Joy Priest, a young poet with a complicated past. Priest won the prestigious Donald Hall Prize for Poetry in 2019 with her very first book of poems, Horsepower. This year she won the equally prestigious Stanley Kunitz Poetry Prize for her poem A Personal History of Breathing.

Priest’s poetry has appeared in The Atlantic, Poetry Northwest, Poets & Writers, ESPN, The Louisville Anthology, Best New Poets 2014, 2016, & 2019, and A Measure of Belonging: Writers of Color on the New American South, among other publications. She has received support from the Fine Arts Work Center, The Frost Place, the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference, and the Hurston/Wright Foundation. Priest is currently a doctoral student in Literature and Creative Writing at the University of Houston.

Peak’s interview with the poet can be watched at: https://talbotspy.org/the-library-guy-donald-hall-award-winning-poet-joy-priest/