Choptank Health Earns National Recognition for Managing Type 2 Diabetes, CVD

Choptank Community Health System has received the American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes℠ Gold Award for implementing quality improvement measures addressing the relationship between diabetes and cardiovascular disease in outpatient settings.

An adult with diabetes is hospitalized in the U.S. every 80 seconds for heart disease, which can lead to a heart attack. Choptank Health and other organizations earn AHA’s Type 2 Diabetes℠ award through a commitment to improving the health of their patients through high quality care related to type 2 diabetes and management of cardiovascular risk factors, with the ultimate goal of reducing cardiovascular deaths, heart attacks, and strokes in people living with type 2 diabetes.

“Choptank Health is dedicated to providing specialized care for patients with type 2 diabetes in managing their cardiovascular risk factors,” said Choptank Health CEO Sara Rich. “We are pleased to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our execution of quality care through Target: Type 2 Diabetes. The tools and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes.”

The Gold Award recognizes practices that have fulfilled AHA’s participant criteria and have met the gold level thresholds for each of two selected clinical measures related to diabetes control and CVD risk factors, hypertension, and high cholesterol.

“More than 30 million Americans live with diabetes and cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death for people living with type 2 diabetes,” said Gregg C. Fonarow, MD, FAHA, volunteer expert from the American Heart Association and chief of the UCLA Division of Cardiology, director of the Ahmanson-UCLA Cardiomyopathy Center, and co-director of UCLA’s Preventive Cardiology Program. “Organizations that participate in programs like this help raise awareness of the link between diabetes and cardiovascular disease and can improve the patient outcomes. We are pleased to recognize Choptank Health for their commitment to quality care.”

Choptank Community Health System provides medical, dental, pediatric, and behavioral health services in Caroline, Dorchester and Talbot counties, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated health care for all. Choptank Health’s vision is to improve the health and well-being of people in the communities served by providing outstanding care experiences while being an exceptional place to work and make a difference, with more at choptankhealth.org.