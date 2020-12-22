Report: Coronavirus Outbreak Unites Tangier Island Residents

The Washington Post reports today on the effect of a coronavirus outbreak on Tangier Island:

“Across the United States, the pandemic has divided people. Here it has united them. As Americans elsewhere argue over mask mandates, business closures and vaccines, Tangier has carried out a lockdown stricter than those in many large liberal cities. Face coverings are not only required in public spaces indoors; their use outdoors is widespread.

“Despite their support for a president who has flouted the guidance of public-health experts, Tangier residents have achieved what many communities have not: voluntary and near-universal adherence to social distancing guidelines. The island’s one school and two churches have closed, as have most businesses.”