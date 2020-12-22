House of the Week: “Woodlawn Farm”

This classic house, circa late 19th century, is included in the Maryland Historic Trust’s Inventory of Historic Properties. Their preliminary research found many of the characteristics of the house’s late Federal Period architectural style-two story five-bay wide main wing with hipped roof, a side one-story two-bay wide wing, brick façade and wood cornice articulated with modillions. The front porch spans across the full length of the house and the hipped shed roof is supported by Doric columns with piers below and lattice infill between the piers. Brick steps lead up to the front door.

The windows are 4/4 and the first floor windows that open to the porch become full French doors with transoms. The windows and French doors have beautifully paneled wood shutters in a dark color that completes the classic color palette trio of red brick, white window headers, sills and white moldings. The center hall main floor plan has a front entry pair of wood paneled doors with sidelights that open to a clear vista to the two paneled doors at the rear wall leading to a screened porch overlooking the gently sloping lawn to the pond, gazebo and lawn below.

The magnificent drawing room that spans the depth of the house has a pair of fireplaces on the side wall between two windows with wood panels below. The arrangement of a single side window on the opposite of side of each fireplace combined with the two front and two rear windows opposite each other completes the symmetry. Even though the room is unfurnished, I appreciated the opportunity to admire the beauty of the interior architecture surrounding the wood floors without the distraction of furnishings. I also appreciated the dining room’s details with the three paneled door design of pairs of rectangular middle panels between the square top and bottom panels and the built-in corner cabinets. The spacious room with its wood flooring and crystal chandelier would set the scene for elegant dinner parties.

The original stair leads to the second floor hall that is lined with built-in millwork to become a library with sunlight from the window above the stairwell. The two bedrooms above the corners of the drawing room below have fireplaces and windows for abundant sunlight and views of the pastoral landscape below.

The 306 acre property includes 200 tillable acres with 30 acres in hay and pasture and two three-bedroom tenant houses. For the outdoor enthusiast, the grounds offer 100 wooded acres for hiking and scenic riding trails. For the hunter or fisherman, there are excellent hunting and fishing opportunities including a three acre stocked pond. The outbuildings include a six stall stable with Run-In shed, hay barn, loafing shed, shop and equipment shed. This property is fortunately surrounded by preserved farmland to further preserve its privacy. What a wonderful opportunity to own a historic house!

When I first saw the site aerial of this house with its red metal roof, I knew I had found my “Christmas Card” to wish all my Chestertown Spy Habitat readers the happiest of holidays! Thank you all for your support for the past four years and in the immortal words of Tiny Tim, “God bless us everyone!”

For more information about this property, contact Francis “Joe” Hickman with Cross Street Realtors, at 410-778-3779 (o), 410 -708-0536 (c) or joe@csrealtors.com. For more photographs and pricing, visit https://csrealtors.com/listings/exclusive, :Equal Pricing Opportunity”.

Photography by Janelle Stroup, Thru the Len Photography, 845-744-2758, janelle@thruthelensphotos.com

Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.