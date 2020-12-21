UM SRH Leadership Asks Community to Remain Vigilant; Maintain “Bubbles”

As Covid-19 cases soar across Maryland and the country, there is growing concern among hospital leaders for the potential impact of the upcoming holidays. A large number of recent cases have been attributed to family gatherings, where masking and social distancing are not consistently practiced. Experts continue to encourage people to limit holiday gatherings to their individual “bubbles”—those you live with and/or interact with on a regular basis.

Members of University of Maryland Shore Regional Health’s senior leadership team and Covid incident- command team pledged today to stay in their bubbles during this year’s holiday season.

“We must remain vigilant,” said Ken Kozel, president and CEO, UM Shore Regional Health. “For the health and safety of myself and the greater community, we pledge to enjoy the holidays with only our immediate family members and those friends we see on a regular basis. While this is not ideal, it is necessary to slow the spread. I hope that the community will join us in this pledge.”

All team members at the UM SRH have been asked to remain diligent over the holidays, said Rosa Mateo, MD, Infectious Disease Specialist. “Maintaining our bubbles, social distancing and handwashing remain the best ways to control this devastating virus.”

Dr. Mateo asked that all community members pledge to stay in their bubbles over the holidays, for the protection of everyone. “Please, help us keep our community safe and healthy.”

For more information about preventing the spread of Covid-19, visit umms.org/shore/coronavirus.

