Spy COVID-19 Daily Update Dec. 21

Maryland added more than 2,200 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The state has had more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases daily for 48 straight days, more than 1,500 cases for 39 days in a row, and more than 2,000 cases for 21 days.

The state’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.72%. The rate has been more than 5% for 43 consecutive days, more than 6% for 38 straight days, and more than 7% for the past 21 days.

The number of patients currently hospitalized has topped 1,000 for 35 straight days and has been more than 1,500 for 22 consecutive days.

Key points for today

• Kent County COVID-19 cases increased by 16 to 646, according to the county health department.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 6.3%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 253,073, an increase of 2,265 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, 23 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 5,302.

The Spy obtains information for this chart between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths.

Key metrics

• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients increased by 14 over the last 24 hours.

• There currently are 1,676 people hospitalized — 1,277 in acute care and 399 in intensive care.

• Of the 40,320 test results received yesterday, 7.52% were positive. The 7-day positivity rate was 7.72%.

Additional information

• A total of 5,324,491 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Maryland; this number does not represent the total number of patients tested as some patients have been tested multiple times. The state reports 2,420,417 people have tested negative.

• Of the state’s 253,073 cases, 24,758 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment; 9,128 have been released from isolation.

The graph below shows the average positivity rate for the five Mid-Shore counties.