Art on Lockdown: Dorchester Center for the Arts’ Barbara Seese

While it is true that every art organization in Maryland has experienced real financial and emotional hardship due to the COVID lockdown of 2020, there should be a special sympathy for the Dorchester Center for the Arts. Sadly, all of their plans to celebrate their 50th year of existence went down the coronavirus drain this year.

Art shows, films, concerts, theater, and lectures were all canceled after almost two years of planning, including sharing the oral history of original members from when the DCA opened its doors in 1970.

In our interview with Barbara Seece, the executive director of the DCA, she talks about this sad let down among other challenges that came with the Governor’s order in March. But she also highlights some of the good that came from her team as they quickly pivoted in their programming, including such out of the box ideas as working with Spanish-speaking art teachers from Miami via Zoom to continue to reach out to diverse communities in Dorchester County.Barb also talks about her roots on the Mid-Shore and how she came home after decades of living and working in Los Angeles.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length. For more information about the Dorchester Center for the Arts, please go here.