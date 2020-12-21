Adkins Mystery Monday: Green in the Winter

Well done! Many of you identified last week’s mystery as Chimaphila maculata! This native herbaceous perennial goes by many common names including spotted wintergreen, pipsissewa, striped wintergreen, and striped prince’s pine. This evergreen plant is found in dry, acidic woods. It produces a delicate nodding bloom in June through August and is attractive to bees.

This week, we are highlighting another unique plant that is still green in the winter! What is it?