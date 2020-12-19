Winter Nature Play Trail debuts at Pickering

Pickering Creek Audubon Center will debut its Winter Nature Play Trail on Thursday December 24th. The trail begins near the Pickering Creek Welcome Center and loops through the nearby wetland boardwalk and woods. The trail features thirteen stops that encourage kids and families to explore nature through short fun activities. The trail is self-guided. At the stops it asks kids to do interactive activities like: peer through the branches, is anyone home? Search for empty nests and other signs of animals.Each location asks kids and families to engage a different sense as they explore nature around them.

This is a great way to explore the winter season as a family while engaging kids and giving adults a chance to stretch their legs a walk off some of the Holiday Feast, says Pickering Creek Director Mark Scallion, â€œwe often overlook the unique beauty of the outdoors in winter, it really is a great time to explore the outdoors. The trail will be in place from Thursday December 24th through Sunday January 10th and coincides with the tradition of New Years Day First Day Hikes at parks all across America. Keep an eye on the weather and remember boots if it has been rainy or snowy!

After enjoying the Winter Nature Play Trail , further explorations lie beyond, with over four miles of trails and several beautiful vistas over Pickering Creek and the Center’s expansive wetlands, Pickering Creek has miles of trails for exploration and enjoyment.

Pickering Creek Trails are open daily from 7am to 5pm during the winter months. Guests are asked to carry masks and wear them when passing each other on trails, restrooms are not available at this time, so plan accordingly. For all our guidelines please check: https://pickering.audubon.org/visit/planning-visit