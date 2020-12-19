EnergyLink3 Wins the 2020 F3 Tech Accelerator Program

F3 Tech Accelerator , a leading commercialization program for early-stage companies, streamed its virtual Program Award Event on December 16th and announced EnergyLink3 , one of five companies presenting, as the winner of its 4-month long program. EnergyLink3, a Maryland-based company, was chosen based on its accomplishments during the program, notedly having become the first early-stage company to ever raise external investment funding during the program. In addition, EnergyLink3 will receive $25,000 from F3 Tech to use towards commercialization efforts.

Energylink3 focused their time in the program on expediting prototype development of their exclusive C4V™ licensed lithium-ion cells for their military research agreements and raising the final funding needed to prepare the prototypes for delivery to the Army. “F3 Tech provided investment and legal resources that helped lead to their acquisition of private funding in November,” stated Sam Zappas, F3 Tech Advisor. The prototyping was expedited by 6 months due to the program’s on-site 3-D printing capabilities, which will help EnergyLink3 to present their Tesla-leading ultra-safe, less toxic battery technology to the military and for rural civilian applications.

“Early in the program, we identified a massive opportunity for Maryland and began working on a strategic plan to promote the manufacturing of future DoD-specific products in what could be the most secure lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant yet to be developed,” said Chris Hlubb, F3 Tech Program Director. EnergyLink3’s current batteries will be manufactured in New York at a former IBM campus by C4V and iM3, which will become America’s 2nd Gigafactory.

In 2017, the F3 Tech Accelerator Program launched to advance innovation and new technologies within agriculture, aquaculture, energy, supply chain and environmental technology sectors. This year, the F3 Tech Accelerator Program received more applicants than ever before and selected the five best-qualified portfolio companies for its fall program. The selected finalists received funding and executive support to expedite commercial sales and prepare each company for potential investment, acquisition, or commercial launch.

To learn more about the 2020 F3 Tech Accelerator Program winner, please visit their website: https://energylink3.com/

About F3 Tech Accelerator

The F3 Tech Accelerator Program provides funding and support for early-stage companies to prepare them for potential investment from the future F3 Tech Seed Fund, industry partners, and investors. F3 Tech aids portfolio teams to expedite commercialization; accelerate manufacturing, enhance customer acquisition and revenue development to match our industry partner commercial needs. F3 Tech is an initiative of the Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center, a private-sector nonprofit serving entrepreneurs and high-growth, innovative, and scalable startup companies throughout Maryland’s Eastern Shore. For more information, please visit: https://f3tech.org/

About EnergyLink3

EnergyLink3 is a developer of lithium-ion battery storage and management systems for rural and defense applications. Through an exclusive license with C4V™, who has developed a Tesla-leading ultra-safe, less toxic technology that is currently being manufactured in the USA, EnergyLink3 is currently designing advanced mobile energy storage solutions at its Maryland headquarters.