Mid-Shore COVID Vaccine Rollout: A Chat with Shore Health’s Lead Pharmacist Kevin Chapple

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Perhaps never before has the tagline of “make sure to ask your pharmacist” been more relevant to our community than after hearing the news that a coronavirus vaccine shipment had arrived on the Eastern Shore on Tuesday. And in the case of Mid-Shore, the pharmacist to ask is Kevin Chapple, who is the Regional Shore Health’s director Of pharmacy for the system’s five coverage.

In our Zoom chat from yesterday, Kevin and the Spy talk about the rollout plans for the vaccine at their Chestertown, Easton, and Cambridge hubs over the next year. We also talk about who should take medication and the health system’s capacity to manage this historic campaign to protect the region from the worldwide pandemic.



This video is approximately ten minutes in length. For more information about Shore Regional Health and COVID please go here.