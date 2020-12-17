Holiday Cheer: The Ortiz Family Partner with Marc Castelli on “The Strongest Faith”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

At the Ortiz 2019 “Songs of the Sea” Concert at the Garfield Theatre, the Pam Ortiz Band performed Pam’s song, “The Fisher” accompanied with the paintings of our friend Marc Castelli.

In January, Marc usually gives a lecture at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum featuring his photographs and paintings but alas, that’s not happening this coming January. Instead, they have created this holiday “card” of photos by Marc and Pam’s song, “The Strongest Faith” and have asked the Spy to share this with the community with their wishes for a safe holiday season and winter.

The recording was made in 1992 with our old band, from our Baltimore/D.C. days, Terra Nova.