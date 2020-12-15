Women & Girls Fund of the Mid-Shore Seeks Nominations for Annual Award

The Women & Girls Fund of the Mid-Shore is accepting nominations for its annual Women & Girls Fund Award. Established in 2004, the award honors a community member from Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, or Talbot counties who has made outstanding professional or personal contributions towards addressing the needs of local women and girls.

Candidates for this award should have demonstrated leadership, vision, integrity, compassion, cooperation and generosity of time and talent in their efforts to improve the lives and opportunities of women and girls.

The 2020 Women & Girls Fund Award went to Carlene Wilson of Kent County for her initiative and leadership in providing meals to more than 20 food-insecure children in a low-income apartment complex in Fairlee, seven miles from the nearest town, convenience story or food pantry.

Kathy Deoudes, Women & Girls Fund board president, said of Carlene, “She is a ‘mother hen’ to these children. She knows their food likes and dislikes and engages them in setting up and cleaning up after meals. Due to her efforts, there are 20-plus children in our community each day that are not going hungry.”

The late Lois Duffy of Centreville and Chestertown was the first recipient. In succeeding years, the Women & Girls Fund has honored: the late Harriet Critchlow; Sandra King; Dr. Maria Boria; Sister Patricia Gamgort, OSB; Tracy Davenport; Sandra Redd; Sara Jane Davidson; The Hon. Karen Murphy Jensen; the 5 founders of For All Seasons Behavioral Health and Rape Crisis Center; Mary Lou McAllister; Diana Mautz; Kathy Weaver; Susan Stockman; and Krista Pettit.

Application deadline is January 31st. Nomination forms can be downloaded from www.womenandgirlsfund.org. For further information, call 410-770-8347.