GCA’s “(Stay) Home for the Holidays” Extends Its Online Run to January 3rd

Sponsored by Chesapeake Bank and Trust, The Garfield Center’s “(Stay) Home for the Holidays!” is a family-friendly, holiday-themed online video program. Produced by GCA Executive Director Steven Arnold, the program was scheduled to finish its online availability on December 20th. Due to popular demand, however, the online run has been extended until January 3rd.

The program features five new video-captured short plays by area playwrights, a reading of “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by area kids, and the hilarious return of memorable Garfield Center characters from past productions as they audition for the role of Santa.

Participating Playwrights include Worton’s Mark Sullivan, Elkton’s Michael Collins, Chestertown’s Steven Arnold and Rich Pauli of Annapolis. Segment Directors and Producers include Jennifer Kafka Smith, Nic Carter, Mark Sullivan, Paul Cambardella, Francoise Sullivan, and Steven Arnold, who also serves as the overall video Editor for the project.

Creating “(STAY) Home for the Holidays!” involved a large number of talented area volunteers. The cast and crew includes Ben Anthony, Steven Arnold, M.G. Brosius, Paul Cambardella, Nic Carter, Michael Collins, Katie Cox, Nevin Dawson, Ryan Ewing, Finley Ewing, Liam Ewing, Jen Friedman, Sharon Herz, Tom Herz, Averie Hitzges, Jane Jewell, Jim Landskroener, Harrison Lavery, Melissa McGlynn, Peri Overton, Tilghman Overton, Rich Pauli, Sophie Pierce, Kirby Powell, Kaya Ricketts, Jennifer Kafka Smith, Izzie Squire Southworth, Mark Sullivan, Francoise Sullivan, Lydia Sullivan, Stella Sullivan, Ella von Voss, Toph Wallace, Abbey Wark, Mark Wiening, Kendall Willis, Phebe Wood, Robin Wood, Kelly Young, and Auggie!

Tickets are only $10.00 and can be purchased on the Garfield Center website at https://garfieldcenter.org/ stayhomefortheholidays. Ticket buyers will receive an emailed receipt that will also contain viewing instructions.