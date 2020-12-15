At the Academy: The AAM Members Show 2020

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While the Academy Art Museum has distinguished itself over many years with its art exhibitions’ quality and depth, there will always be a particular fondness and community gratitude for its annual Members Show.

Representing well over one hundred artists, the yearly event is a fitting acknowledgment of our region’s gifted painters, and it also reminds us of the unique role that art plays on the Mid-Shore. It summarizes in one place the diversity and abundance of the exceptionally talented artists that live among us. This substantial number of creatives enrich our region well beyond what is found on their canvases, and the Academy’s tradition of putting a spotlight on their works only reminds us how fortunate we are.

Last week, the Spy talked to Mehves Lelic, the Academy’s curator, about the show and the remarkable talent it represents.

This video is approximately two minutes in length.