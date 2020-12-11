Upcoming Sale on Paintings by Marc Rubin at The Artists’ Gallery

From December 15, 2020 through January 15, 2021, The Artists’ Gallery is offering a very special discount of 50% off selected paintings by exhibiting artist, Marc Rubin. Based in Elmira, New York, Rubin is a classic representational oil painter whose works articulate a timeless quality. He captures everyday objects at eye level, sized in the frame as they are in the world- but imbued with a spirit and presence so that emotionally they become larger than life. He is continually inspired by the play of light dancing on objects and is at home painting florals, still life and portraits.

Classically trained by his mentor, Thomas Buechner, in upstate New York, Rubin emerged from his art studies with a unique point of view. Rubin’s masterfully painted representational oils are exhibited in galleries throughout the Northeast, including The Artists’ Gallery in Chestertown.

The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10-5 and Sundays from 12:30-4:30 p.m Please remember that masks must be worn at all times when visiting the gallery. For more information about The Artists’ Gallery, please visit www.theartistsgalleryctown.com or call the gallery at 410-778-2425.