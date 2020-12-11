Celebrate the Holidays with CBMM

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is inviting the public to celebrate the holidays on its St. Michaels, Md., campus by hosting a holiday lights show each evening through the new year.

Starting after the close of business at 4pm each day, CBMM will open up its outdoor campus so guests may come enjoy a display of lights with their friends and families for free. Campus will remain open on Saturday, Dec. 12, when Christmas in St. Michaels’ Lighted Boat Parade (featuring several members of CBMM’s floating fleet of historic vessels) takes place, with CBMM offering an ideal vantage to watch the parade route. For those who would prefer to watch a live stream of the parade from the comfort of their own home, CBMM plans to run one on its Facebook page around 6pm on Dec. 12.

Included in CBMM’s lights display is the only Hopeful sign in the Bay Hundred area, generously provided by the Dock Street Foundation. The Hopeful 2020-21 campaign is an effort to encourage residents to express their feelings of hope for the future by contributing funds to the Mid-Shore Community Foundation’s Covid-19 Response Fund in support of nonprofit organizations that provide food, shelter and health services to Talbot County’s underserved residents. Learn more at dockstreetfoundation.org.

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum requires everyone on campus to follow the Town of St. Michaels ordinance and wear facial coverings inside buildings at all times and outdoors when within six feet of other guests. Additional information on CBMM’s enhanced health and comfort measures can be found at welcome.cbmm.org.