Sweet: Main Street Gifts High-Tech Mobile to Town

Chestertown is about to receive a new, high-tech mobile stage made available for Main Street and other non-profits.

One of the bright spots in Monday’s Town Council meeting was a Memorandum of Understanding presented by economic development and Main Street coordinator

The memorandum describes the transfer of ownership to the Town of a Stageline SL75 mobile stage.

Funding from two grants—the Maryland Heritage Area Authority ($54,335) and the Robert F. Schumann Foundation ($35,000)—helped Main Street Chestertown purchase a high-tech mobile stage for the Town and its nonprofit organizations to use for events and presentations. Main Street contributed $10,000 and the Mayor and Council committed $5,000 toward the purchase.

“The stage features a hydraulically-raised roof and hydraulic stabilizers. Along with the basic stage, Main Street purchased key accessories such as expansion wings, backdrop and side panels and two sets of stairs,” Macintosh says.

Offered for use by non-profits and Main Street functions the mobile stage will exclude commercial functions.

Earlier plans to “christen” the stage and officially present it to the Town during Earth Day festivities were dashed by the COVID crisis, as were more recent plans to host Santa on the stage for his chats with children.

“We look forward to one day being able to unveil it for the first time for the public and use it at an event!”

This video is approximately two minutes in length.