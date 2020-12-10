F3 Tech Announces 2020 Accelerator Final Award Event

F3 Tech Accelerator, a leading commercialization program for early-stage companies, today announced its Accelerator Program Final Award Event will take place virtually on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST.

The five companies will provide a 10-minute presentation to a panel of five judges from government, industry and a past winner of the F3 Tech Accelerator program. One finalist will be selected based on their ability to attract further investment, to develop manufacturing or operations and their potential future impact on the Maryland economy.

F3 Tech Accelerator Program finalists include:

ACTIVEcharge – A developer of self-powered wind turbine sensor technology which has recently completed its first pilot test in Talbot County, MD. The company’s technology allows monitoring systems and sensors to use the kinetic energy of the blades to power them, reducing operational costs and downtime. EnergyLink3 – A developer of lithium-ion battery storage and management systems for rural and defense applications. Through an exclusive license with C4V™, who has developed a Tesla-leading ultra-safe, less toxic technology that is currently being manufactured in the USA, EnergyLink3 is designing advanced mobile energy storage solutions at its Maryland headquarters. InventWood – A University of Maryland based company that has developed the world’s strongest wood-derived materials for use in the construction and automotive industries. Its revolutionary MettleWood ™ material has over 20 times the tensile strength of lumber and almost twice that of steel. Solar Oysters – A provider of automated “floatovoltaic” oyster production systems, designed and built in Baltimore, that have the potential to produce oysters in 45 times less space than traditional farms and filter up to 43 billion gallons of water per year. Vand – A designer and manufacturer of innovative hyper-personalized water filtration systems focused on expanding small-scale hydroponics, based in Burlington, VT.

In 2017, the F3 Tech Accelerator Program launched to advance innovation and new technologies within agriculture, aquaculture, energy, supply chain and environmental technology sectors. This year, the F3 Tech Accelerator Program received more applicants than ever before and selected the five best-qualified portfolio companies for its fall program. The selected finalists receive funding and executive support to expedite commercial sales and prepare each company for potential investment, acquisition, or commercial launch.

“Thanks to the U.S. Economic Development Administration, the Mid Shore Regional Council, and the Rural Maryland Council, F3 Tech has been able to devote significant resources to the success of these companies,” stated Chris Hlubb, Program Director of F3 Tech Accelerator Program. “We are grateful to our program partners, advisors and staff to have been able to provide these innovators an opportunity to showcase the results of their dedication throughout the program.”

Register to attend F3 Tech’s Accelerator Finalist Demo Day here

About F3 Tech Accelerator