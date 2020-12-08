ShoreRivers Film Festival Imparts Poignant Message: Act Now

The Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries are polluted, and the time to act against this destruction is now. Just before Thanksgiving, ShoreRivers hosted the 11th Annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival. Although the audience could not be together in person, the sense of community was strong as more than 1,000 passionate environmental advocates gathered online to view a diverse array of captivating conservation films. With their largest audience ever, spanning the mid-Atlantic and beyond, ShoreRivers incorporated customized staff videos, inspiring commentary from a few filmmakers, and one most noteworthy voice.

John Lipscomb is the Hudson Riverkeeper and featured voice in the film, A Living River. Reflecting upon the lost biological diversity of the Hudson River and his awe upon witnessing the wildlife and natural beauty that still remains in the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries, he gave the audience a poignant reminder for why ShoreRivers’ work is so critical:

“Don’t forget every single day to appreciate and cherish the life that still exists here. Protect it, because once it’s gone, I can tell you that the road back is long and hard.”

As the pandemic persists, our public lands and waterways are valued more than ever before, and the ShoreRivers Wild & Scenic Film Festival reminded each viewer of the importance our rivers have to our spirit, our culture, and our future in Maryland and throughout the world.

“We are not alone in our work for clean water and healthy environments,” said Isabel Hardesty, incoming executive director of ShoreRivers, as she addressed the audience. “Activists across the country and around the globe are doing what they can to ensure a clean, healthy, ecologically diverse environment that supports humankind, brings us joy, and makes for a better world.”

ShoreRivers is grateful to the leadership sponsors of this event: Ecoprint powered by More Vang, Truist, Gunther McClary Real Estate, and Glenmede. With a dedicated staff of Riverkeepers, educators, scientists, restoration specialists, and advocates focused on policies and projects that will improve the health of our waterways, ShoreRivers is a strong, collective voice for swimmable, fishable, clean, and safe rivers for all. You too can make a difference in the fight for clean water in our backyards and around the world. Join ShoreRivers and, together we will clean these rivers. For our future, we must.

ShoreRivers protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education.

