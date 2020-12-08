F3 Tech and Cybersecurity Association of Maryland Announce December Cybersecurity in Ag Symposium

According to a Private Industry Notification article targeted to the agricultural industry, the Federal Bureau of Investigation Cyber Division warned the food and agriculture sector that it is increasingly becoming vulnerable to cybersecurity attacks. The report warns farmers to be aware of and understand the cyber risks associated with using modern Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) and develop adequate cybersecurity and breach response strategies. This is why F3 Tech Accelerator and Cybersecurity Association of Maryland have come together, along with lead sponsor the Maryland Department of Commerce, to announce distinguished keynote speakers and the schedule for their virtual two-day Cybersecurity in Ag Symposium.

The Cybersecurity in Ag Symposium keynote speakers and presenters include executives and distinguished leaders from:

– Mid Atlantic Farm Credit: Tom Truitt, CEO; Andrew Rose, Director of Innovation, Strategy and Development

– Maryland State Senate: Katie Fry Hester, Maryland State Senator

– TEDCO – Troy LeMaile-Stovall, CEO/Executive Director

– Purdue University’s Open Agriculture Technology Group: Aaron Ault, Senior Research Engineer

– Attila Security – Gregg Smith, CEO

– Penacity – Timothy Schilbach, Owner

– Strategic Industries & Entrepreneurship, Maryland Department of Commerce – Heather Gramm, Senior Director

– National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC): Joseph Morosco, Assistant Director for National Counterintelligence

– Larta Institute: Rohit Shukla, Founder & CEO

– US Department of Agriculture: Venice M. Goodwine, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO)

The symposium, taking place over a two-day period on December 9 and 10, covered by cybersecurity, agricultural, governmental and academic subject matter experts during keynote and panel discussions on December 9 and 10 will include: the current cyber threat environment, defending farmer’s proprietary ownership of data, protecting the food supply and supply chain, protecting and securing open-source data, securing IoT and endpoints, the protection of SCADA systems in austere environments, “hacktivists,” and cyber workforce requirements to protect OT and IT within this industry.

The first day of the symposium includes plenary sessions hosting three keynote speakers. Day one of the symposium will also allow attendees to facilitate Q&As with the distinguished keynote presenters. The second day of the symposium will hold three sessions with multiple break out rooms on various topics to include interactive discussions. The full schedule of the event is available here.

“Our expert keynote speakers and robust symposium schedule will help our goal of raising the awareness and understanding of the major threat that cybersecurity poses on the agriculture, aquaculture, and the food supply chain industries,” stated Mike Thielke, executive director of the F3 Tech Accelerator and its parent organization, Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center.

To sign up for the Cybersecurity in Ag Symposium free of charge, please register here.

About F3 Tech Accelerator

The F3 Tech Accelerator Program provides funding and support for early-stage companies to prepare them for potential investment from the future F3 Tech Seed Fund, industry partners, and investors. F3 Tech aids portfolio teams to expedite commercialization; accelerate manufacturing, enhance customer acquisition and revenue development to match our industry partner commercial needs.

For more information, please visit: https://f3tech.org/.

About The Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc.

The Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc. (CAMI) is a nationally unique non-profit organization formed in 2015 to identify Maryland’s cybersecurity providers and connect them with businesses, organizations, and government entities that need cybersecurity solutions. CAMI operates a searchable online directory of more than 450 of the state’s cybersecurity product and service companies at www.MDcyber.com/listings and hosts a variety of programs throughout the year to provide face-to-face connection opportunities. CAMI’s skills-based cybersecurity jobs platform (www.MDcyberjobs.com) connects job seekers with Maryland cybersecurity career opportunities and training entities to provide the necessary qualifications for jobs of interest.

About The Maryland Department of Commerce

The Maryland Department of Commerce is the state’s primary economic development agency, stimulating private investment and creating jobs by attracting new businesses, encouraging the expansion and retention of existing companies, and providing workforce training and financial assistance to Maryland companies. The Department also promotes the state and many economic advantages and markets local products and services at home and abroad to spur economic development and international investment, trade and tourism.