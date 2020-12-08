Easton Choral Arts Offers Free Virtual “Christmas Memories”

Kickstart your Christmas season with a complimentary digital streaming concert from Easton Choral Arts Society (ECAS). Listeners will be treated to a variety of memorable choral music from past Christmas concerts. The program will feature such favorite sacred pieces as “Christmas Fidelis,” “Prepare Ye, African Star Carol,” “Shepherd’s Pipe Carol,” “Little Drummer Boy” and “Arise Your Light Has Come”. In addition, featured secular works will include “Winter Wonderland,” “Sleigh Ride,” “The Christmas Waltz,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “We Need a Little Christmas,” “The Very Best Time of Year” and “Christmastime”.

Easton Choral Arts will send a link ahead of time for everyone to enjoy the concert on their computer or smart TV on Thursday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 13 at 4:00 p.m. To receive the link please request a ticket on the ECAS website, eastonchoralarts.org. The concerts will also be available beginning December 14 on the ECAS website. All of this will be free of charge. A free will offering would be greatly appreciated.

Support is provided by Mid-Shore Community Foundation, Talbot County Arts Council, and the Maryland State Arts Council.