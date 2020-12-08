Compass: COVID, Expansion, and New Name with CEO Heather Guerrieri

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While the COVID pandemic has dramatically impacted the entire health sector over the last nine months, hospice care has been particularly hard hit as patients, family members, service providers, and staff have had to improvise at the end of life many living on the Eastern Shore.

That is certainly the case for Compass Regional Hospice, which serves Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s Counties in supporting those seeking a dignified closing to their lives but also provides invaluable services for those with chronic illnesses as well as grief counseling for loved ones at all ages.

In our Spy interview with Heather Guerrieri, the long-tenured CEO of Compass, she talks about how she and her staff are coping with the coronavirus impact and some of the silver linings that come with this kind of challenge. She also talks about the current residential program in Chestertown and the soon to be completed new facility in Caroline County.

Heather also talks about the significant name change that her organization has recently instituted after a long internal process. This month Compass Regional Hospice will change their name to simply Compass.

The name change is more than just a matter of simplifying things. As the organization has continued to expand its services, it has been increasingly important for the general public to know that this means so much more than traditional hospice support. By leaving off “hospice” in the title, the hope is that over time, the community will understand the much fuller portfolio of work Compass provides to the Mid-Shore.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about Compass please go here.