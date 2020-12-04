Upcoming Beekeeping Class

Wye River Beekeepers and Upper Eastern Shore Beekeepers Clubs are pleased to announce that The University of Maryland Bee Squad is offering a Beekeeping 101 class that starts in mid January 2021.

If you wish to start this fascinating and sweet adventure and join our beekeepers community please join the upcoming class.

Mr. Mark Dykes, of the UMD Bee Squad, will be teaching the course. Mr. Dykes is the former chief inspector of the Texas Apiary Inspection Service and is currently the UMD Bee Squad coordinator. He has led many beekeeping education programs, including the Texas Master Beekeeper Program, and currently teaches classes for beekeepers through the University of Maryland.

This course is designed as a 6 sessions event. It is open for all who have a desire to become a beekeeper. All sessions will be taught online every other Saturday starting on January 16, 2021.

This class will help set you up for success as a beekeeper and allow you to confidently work your hives and enjoy all the rewards of beekeeping including: honey, pollen, wax, crop pollination, and the enjoyment of keeping bees.

Once you complete the series of classes you will be able to start your apiary. To help you gain further knowledge, mentors from the Wye River Beekeepers and the Upper Eastern Shore Beekeeping Associations will be available to help you get started and offer ongoing assistance.

The cost for the six sessions is $125.00 and checks should be made out to the Wye River Beekeepers. To register for the class contact Wye River Beekeepers at buzz@wyeriverbeekeepers.org by January 10. If you don’t have access to email please call The Bee Squad at (301) 458-0640 or Wye River Beekeepers at 410-279-9896.

By keeping happy and healthy bees you will be doing your part to help the honey bees!