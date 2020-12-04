Spy COVID-19 Daily Update Dec. 4

Maryland added nearly 3,800 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest one-day increase in cases since the pandemic began and the first time that number has exceeded 3,000.

The state has had more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases daily for 31 straight days and has had more than 1,500 cases for 22 days in a row.

The state’s 7-day positivity rate hit 8% for the first time since June 4. The rate has been more than 5% for 26 consecutive days, more than 6% for 21 straight days, and more than 7% for the past four days.

The number of patients currently hospitalized topped 1,000 for the 18th straight day and has been more than 1,500 for five consecutive days.

Key points for today

• Kent County COVID-19 cases increased by 14 to 486, according to the county health department.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 7.17%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 209,191, an increase of 3,792 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, 24 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 4,630.

The Spy obtains information for this chart between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths.

Key metrics

• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients increased by 21 over the last 24 hours.

• There currently are 1,594 people hospitalized — 1,227 in acute care and 367 in intensive care.

• Of the 55,939 test results received Dec. 3, 8.27% were positive. The 7-day positivity rate was 8%.

Additional information

• A total of 4,583,228 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Maryland; this number does not represent the total number of patients tested as some patients have been tested multiple times. The state reports 2,194,096 people have tested negative.

• Of the state’s 209,191 cases, 21,756 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment; 8,751 have been released from isolation.

The graph below shows the average positivity rate for the five Mid-Shore counties.