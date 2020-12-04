Helping Businesses with COVID Aid in Kent County: A Chat with Economic Development’s Jamie Williams

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

More financial assistance for County businesses will be available this winter with help from the Kent County Economic Development Department and Kent County Commissioners.

The COVID Business Stimulus Grant will begin accepting applications between 8am on Tuesday, December 8 and 5pm Monday, December 14. Applications may be filed online at the Kent County website.

According to Jamie Williams, Director of Kent County Economic Development Department, the Stimulus Grant will be the last funding resource until future Federal and State funding determinations are made.

Since the beginning of the pandemic closures in March, the Economic Development Department and the County Commissioners have worked in tandem to provide relief funding for county businesses. Those include revolving loans for businesses with less than four employees, CARES grants to reimburse businesses for COVID-related alterations, and a Restaurant Relief Grant with funds from the State and County.

“We had some new businesses that opened during the pandemic, and they have not been eligible for any of these grant programs up until now, and we will give priority to businesses that have not received any funding thus far.”

Here, Jamie Williams talks about how the Economic Development Department, Kent County Commissioners, and Federal CARES funding have assisted County businesses.

She also offers an overview of how County tourism has been affected by the pandemic, and it’s not all bad news.

This video is approximately nine minutes in length. To apply for the Business, Stimulus Grant, applications will be available online at 8am Tuesday, December 8 here.