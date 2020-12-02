The Sultana Education Foundation is pleased to be hosting “What’s Up With Sultana,” a Virtual Event, December 3, 2020 at 7:00 PM. The purpose of the event is to share with the community, supporters, members, and friends, all of the work the organization has been doing since Covid-19 limitations changed the landscape of experiential education.

The 30-minute presentation is free to the public and will cover the many facets of the Foundation’s projects including: Virtual Classroom programming and the development of the Lawrence Wetland Preserve. Videos will be combined with live moments from Foundation President Drew McMullen and Vice President Chris Cerino.

“We want to show our supporters all of the exciting things the organization has been up to,” said McMullen, “Covid has certainly presented challenges, but we’ve been able to pivot and create meaningful programming that will be used even after the pandemic is history.”

The final moments of the presentation will also include an opportunity for live questions and answers from the public.

To learn more about the Virtual Event, visit www.sultanaeducation.org, or bookmark the event’s livestream page at: https://givebutter.com/youzOv.

The Sultana Education Foundation’s mission is to provide transformative educational experiences in which students investigate the natural and human history of the Chesapeake Bay while exploring solutions for a more sustainable ecosystem. This new programming allows them to do just that from the comfort of their own home.