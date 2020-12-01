Spy Eye: Getting Ready for Seasonal Art Walk December 5

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This Saturday, December 5 from noon to 5 p.m., the Chestertown Arts and Entertainment District will host a Seasonal Art Walk, with special exhibits and sales in galleries, studios and other art venues throughout the A&E District. Art lovers and shoppers can wander from venue to venue experiencing the magic and power of the arts, with masks and social distancing required at all stops along the way.

Participating galleries include the Blueberry Pie and Art Society, Create, Diane Rappisi Fine Art, Hegland Glass, Les Poissons Gallery, Tish Fine Art, Robert Ortiz Studios with guest artists Vanna Ramirez, Fredy Granillo and Yuh Okano, River Arts, The Artists Gallery, and Linda Roy Walls Photographs and Memories. Special guest artists Mary Pritchard, Mike Pugh, and Sam Moore will also be participating at “pop up” locations.

Maps for the Art Walk can be downloaded HERE. It will be available in downtown shops and all the participating galleries. Downtown restaurants and cafes will offer special holiday menu items for Art Walk participants who want to rest and refuel along the way.

