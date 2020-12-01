Spy COVID-19 Daily Update Dec. 1

Maryland has topped more than 200,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as the state added more than 2,700 new cases in the last 24 hours. The state has had more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases daily for 28 straight days.

The 7-day positivity rate topped 7% in Tuesday’s report. The rate had exceeded 7% on Nov. 18, 19, and 20.

The positivity rate has been more than 5% for 23 consecutive days and has topped 6% for 18 days.

The number of patients currently hospitalized topped 1,000 for the 15th straight day.

• Key points for today

• Kent County COVID-19 cases increased by 18 to 466, according to the county health department.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 6.49%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 201,135, an increase of 2,765 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, 30 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 4,516.

The Spy obtains information for this chart between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths.

Key metrics

• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients increased by 56 over the last 24 hours.

• There currently are 1,583 people hospitalized — 1,233 in acute care and 350 in intensive care.

• The 7-day positivity rate was 7.33%. Additional details about the test results received Nov. 30 were not available at presstime.

Additional information

• A total of 4,460,445 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Maryland; this number does not represent the total number of patients tested as some patients have been tested multiple times. The state reports 2,156,576 people have tested negative.

• Of the state’s 201,135 cases, 21,206 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment; 8,613 have been released from isolation.

