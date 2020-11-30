MENU

December 1, 2020

Adkins Mystery Monday: It has a Unique Bark and Creamy

Happy Mystery Monday! On this rainy day, we thought we’d give you a tricky one! This native understory tree has unique bark and has creamy white flowers in April. It belongs to a genus that has both shrubs and trees. At Adkins Arboretum, you can find these trees growing throughout the woods, especially along Upland Walk. What is it?
Last week we highlighted the Eastern Hemlock. It tolerates shade very well and so can often be found in deep woods. It produces small cones, often used in holiday decorations.

