Spy COVID-19 Daily Update Nov. 29

Maryland added nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The state has had more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases daily for 26 straight days.

The 7-day positivity rate has topped 5% for 21 consecutive days and has topped 6% for 16 days.

The number of patients currently hospitalized topped 1,000 for the 13th straight day.

• Key points for today

• Kent County COVID-19 cases increased by 3 to 438, according to the county health department.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 2.85%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 196,447, an increase of 1,999 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, 23 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 4,470.

The Spy obtains information for this chart between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths.

Key metrics

• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients increased by 15 over the last 24 hours.

• There currently are 1,461 people hospitalized — 1,102 in acute care and 359 in intensive care.

• Of the 39,249 test results received Nov. 28, the positivity rate was 6.02%; the 7-day positivity rate was 6.53%.

Additional information

• A total of 4,402,399 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Maryland; this number does not represent the total number of patients tested as some patients have been tested multiple times. The state reports 2,136,392 people have tested negative.

• Of the state’s 196,447 cases, 20,877 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment; 8,607 have been released from isolation.

The graph below shows the average positivity rate for the five Mid-Shore counties.