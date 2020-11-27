MENU

Sections

More

November 27, 2020

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Arts Library Guy Top Story

The Library Guy: Ann Finkbeiner on Wars in Space

by Leave a Comment

Share

The Library Guy, Bill Peak, speaks with Ann Finkbeiner, author of an article in the November edition of Scientific American entitled, “Orbital Aggression: How do we prevent war in space?” Finkbeiner explains why America depends so heavily on its satellite fleet, how our global adversaries are already toying with the idea of destroying those satellites, and how a major attack upon them could, quite literally, endanger civilization.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *