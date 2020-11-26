Gunston’s Heron Hustle 5K/1M Run Raises Money for Annual Fund

The Gunston School’s Heron Hustle 5K/1M Virtual Run was held on November 21 & 22 with more than 140 participants hitting the pavement (or their treadmills) to raise more than $7,000 for the Heron Annual Fund and compete for fun prizes and accolades.

The top three winners for the men’s 5K include Woody Granger (17:50), Bobby Stephenson (19:26), and Aidan Trautman ’23 (21:09). Women’s top three placements for the 5K include Katherine Rene, P’23 (24:25), Georgia Gillespie ’22 (25.22), and Zoe Buzzelli ’24 (25:45). The men’s mile winner was Aaron Sanderson ’23 (6:15) and the women’s mile winner was Jennifer Runz, P’24 (8:57). Special recognition goes to Victoria Windmiller, who completed a 15 mile run.

Additionally, recognition for the fastest freshmen went to Zoe Buzzelli ’24 and Colin Hallmark ’24 (23:59), the fastest sophomores were McKinsey Brown ’23 (29:28) and Aiden Trautman ’23, the fastest junior was Georgia Gillespie ’22, and the fastest senior was Charlie Shifrin ’21 (25:40), with the titles for fastest male junior as well as female senior going unclaimed (for now!).

Prizes for top overall winners include personalized Gunston merchandise and medals. For Gunston students, prizes include breakfast/snack cards and (for eligible drivers), the opportunity to snag Head of School Mr. Lewis’s parking spot for the rest of the year.

Participants received a limited edition Heron Hustle t-shirt designed and individually hand-pressed at Skybridge Studios by Gunston alumna Alison Hansford ’96 who volunteered her time and services.

“A huge thanks to everyone who participated in the Heron Hustle — the event raised thousands of dollars for the school, and it helped to connect us virtually across the region and multiple states,” said Head of School John Lewis. “We are so grateful for our event sponsors, parents, past parents and alumni who continue to support Gunston.”

Gunston’s Heron Annual Fund bridges the $4,000 gap between tuition and what it actually costs to give each student the highly personalized experience Gunston is known for.

The Heron Hustle’s premier sponsor included Oath Pizza and the Kellogg Family, P’20 & ‘23, awards sponsor Wise & Blitzer, Attorneys at Law, and Mara Schmittinger, P’16 & ‘19.

Founded in 1911, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.