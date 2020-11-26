Delmarva Review: Thanksgiving by Meredith Davies Hadaway

Author’s Note: It’s pretty quiet right now on the Chester River. We’ve pulled our boats and turned our gardens under. Now gray skies and bare trees come alive with the migratory birds that are my favorite Fall visitors. This poem is just to say, even with the disruption and the uncertainty of this season, I am grateful for all that remains.

Thanksgiving

Because I wake up here where a kingfisher flits

to a piling, where the heron strides his patient

watch, and a sparrow chips away at the feeder.

Birds go about their business, the winged

body of one soul, lodged briefly

in another, stitching clouds to the tide.

From somewhere a shotgun stutters. One goose

Tumbles—skims the edge of soft

and familiar. No wind, no sound beyond

my own breathing. Just a thick, hovering

sky. The bare limbs hold it

between them.

Meredith Davies Hadaway has been a featured writer in Delmarva Review. She is the author of three poetry collections: Fishing Secrets of the Dead, The River is a Reason, and At The Narrows (winner of the 2015 Delmarva Book Prize for Creative Writing). She holds an MFA in Poetry from Vermont College of Fine Arts. Hadaway is a former Rose O’Neill Writer- in-Residence and chief marketing officer at Washington College.

Photography by Wilson Wyatt

