DCA Introduces Chestertown Cash

The Downtown Chestertown Association is offering Chestertown Cash for the holiday season in coordination with the State of Maryland’s Shop Maryland for the Holidays program and the national Shop Small effort. The certificates are redeemable at the more than 30 participating shops and businesses in Downtown and Greater Chestertown displaying the Chestertown Cash Welcome Here sign.

The local premium: For every $100 spent at your local independent business, $68 remains in the community, vs. $48 for chain stores and $0 when shopping online. Local shop owners employ your neighbor, buy goods locally, and support local charitable organizations. These added dollars circulate in the local economy and translate into more jobs and economic activity.

Chestertown Cash certificates are available at The Finishing Touch, 311 High Street in Chestertown 410-778-5292, and online at https://www.downtownchestertown.org/. For more information, email downtownchestertown@gmail.com.