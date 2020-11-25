Trump Loses in Talbot by 116 Votes: That’s Not Good News for Republican Chair David Reel

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For David Reel, Talbot County’s Republican Central Committee Chair, it is remarkably complex to analyze the results of the 2020 election. That’s due in part to the surprisingly unpredictable swings in voter behavior in Talbot County over the last three election cycles, starting with 2016.

In 2016, Talbot County voted for Donald Trump by nearly 2,000 votes, and saw even greater success with Larry Hogan in 2018, but also in that same year a significant defeat for Congressman Andy Harris by challenger Jesse Colvin. And now, Reel’s county decided to go with Biden-Harris by only 116 votes.

What gives?

In his interview with the Spy earlier this week, David Reel analyzes these very different outcomes with only limited success. David discusses the failure this year of having a serious national conversation about public policy, the mainstream media’s treatment of Trump, and the growing number of moderate voters in Talbot County.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length.