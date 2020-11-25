Outside Fun at Talisman Therapeutic Riding

Horses, family fun, food, and diamonds all on a farm outside.

On December 12th from 2:00 to 5:00 PM, Talisman Therapeutic Riding will kick off the holiday season safely at their annual open house. Guests can meet the herd, tour the 30-acre facility in Grasonville and enjoy hot cider and individually wrapped goodies.

And the diamonds? All guests will be able to participate in a drawing for a pair of diamond stud earrings donated by Zachary’s Jewelers of Annapolis. Only 100 chances will be available, so your chances of going home with these beautiful earrings is very real.

TTR is the only therapeutic riding center on the Eastern Shore open year-round. The organization’s mission is to serve those who can prosper by the talismanic healing nature of horses with the guidance of professional therapists and instructors. Instructors combine equine assisted activities, horticultural therapy, and other nature-related approaches to broaden experiences and benefit riders, including veterans, with emotional, physical, cognitive, and spiritual challenges.

TTR is located at 172 Blue Ribbon Lane in Grasonville. Reservations are not necessary, but guests must wear masks and practice social distancing. For further information call 443-239-9400 or go to www.talismantherapeuticriding.org