Mid Shore Behavioral Health Honors Beasley for 10 Years’ Service

Mid Shore Behavioral Health, Inc. recently recognized Jeanine Beasley of Easton, Md. for 10 years of service helping to forward MSBH’s mission to continually improve the provision of behavioral health services for Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot County residents through effective care coordination in collaboration with consumers, their natural support systems, providers and the community at large.

Beasley began at MSBH in 2010 as a Clinical Specialist, a position she held for nearly 10 months before becoming a Special Grants Administrator. She then served as the Homeless Management Information Systems Administrator before serving in her current position of Continuum of Care Manager.

Her role as Continuum of Care Manager includes systems and program management for homeless services in the five mid-shore counties. Beasley is responsible for securing and overseeing funding that helps provide services for emergency shelters, street outreach programs, rapid rehousing and homeless prevention programs, permanent housing support, and more.

“Jeanine brings incredible talent and dedication to her role, and we’re lucky to have her on our team,” said MSBH Executive Director Katie Dilley. “She’s been instrumental in forwarding our mission over the last 10 years, and in meaningful ways.”

“I often think about how lucky I was to have found this position at MSBH as it has allowed me to be family focused and to do meaningful work in the community and for that I am very thankful,” said Beasley. “When I had my youngest, Ada, MSBH allowed for me to modify my schedule to accommodate family childcare and Ada was my office partner every Friday for two years. I don’t think too many offices would have done that.”

Beasley’s previous work experience includes serving with Talbot Family Network as a Grants Specialist and as an Aftercare Specialist with the Anne Arundel County Mental Health Agency.

Beasley says the most rewarding aspects of her work at MSBH includes seeing the growth of its Continuum of Care Department.

“When I came into this position it was a one man show,” says Beasley. “Now we are a team of three and are able to provide more services that have a larger, positive impact on the system, all while bringing so many wonderful partners to the table of homeless services.”

She says the department’s work helps people impacted by homelessness in our community and that people often do not realize that homelessness is a real issue in our area.

Beasley is originally from Annapolis, Md. and has a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of Maryland College Park. She serves on the Board of the Talbot Family Network and volunteers with many of MSBH’s roundtable partner agencies, including Talbot Interfaith Shelter, Haven Ministries, and the Neighborhood Service Center.

Mid Shore Behavioral Health, Inc. is a private, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) regional Core Service Agency serving Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties. MSBH is one of Maryland’slargest CSA, with primary responsibilities including community planning, management, and monitoring of publicly funded medically necessary mental health services for children, adolescents, adults, and the aging population.Mid Shore Behavioral Health serves as the lead agency for the Mid Shore Roundtable on Homelessness, which coordinates homeless services funding in the region. More about MSBH is at midshorebehavioralhealth.org.